Dr. Wanwig has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. J Wanwig, MD
Dr. J Wanwig, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.
St Joseph Hospital Psychiatric Professional Services1717 S J St Ste 336S, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
I was young when i saw Dr. Wanwig and was pleased with him.
About Dr. J Wanwig, MD
- Psychiatry
- 52 years of experience
- English
- Male
1639360936
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wanwig. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wanwig.
