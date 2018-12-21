See All Psychiatrists in Tacoma, WA
Dr. J Wanwig, MD

Psychiatry
3 (5)
Call for new patient details
52 years of experience
Overview

Dr. J Wanwig, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.

Dr. Wanwig works at Hyperbaric Medicine & Wound Care in Tacoma, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St Joseph Hospital Psychiatric Professional Services
    1717 S J St Ste 336S, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Anxiety
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

Anxiety Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. J Wanwig, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 52 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1639360936
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Wanwig has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Wanwig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wanwig works at Hyperbaric Medicine & Wound Care in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Wanwig’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wanwig. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wanwig.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wanwig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wanwig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

