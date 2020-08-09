Dr. J Udall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Udall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. J Udall, MD
Dr. J Udall, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
Banner Children's Specialists Orthopedics Clinic1432 S Dobson Rd Ste 304, Mesa, AZ 85202 Directions (480) 412-7400
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
We placed on healthgrades My daughter recently had an appointment and surgery on her knee. She has a discoid meniscus with a tear. From the moment Dr. Udall walked into the room for our appointment he had incredible bedside manner with my 12 year old. He talked to her, showed her films, drew a picture and explained the surgery in great detail. Since her surgery, he gave us his cell phone number. Dr. Udall has answered all of our questions in a timely manner and has provided many solutions to help guide us. Saying thank you doesn’t even go far enough! Incredible orthopedic doctor!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Harvard Med Sch/Chldn's Hosp
- University Of California Irvin
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- BYU
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Udall has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Udall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Udall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Udall has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Broken Arm and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Udall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Udall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Udall.
