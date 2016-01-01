Dr. J Wesley Turner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. J Wesley Turner, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. J Wesley Turner, MD is an Urology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Roy and Lucille Carver College of Medicine - University of Iowa|Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital, Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, Mat-su Regional Medical Center, Providence Alaska Medical Center and South Peninsula Hospital.
Locations
Alaska Urology2925 Debarr Rd Ste 250 Bldg D, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (888) 521-1026MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Alaska Southcentral Urology Specialists - Anchorage3841 Piper St Ste T300, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 931-5184MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Fairbanks Memorial Hospital
- Mat-su Regional Medical Center
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
- South Peninsula Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Life
- Providence Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. J Wesley Turner, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Korean, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1134150410
Education & Certifications
- Roy and Lucille Carver College of Medicine - University of Iowa|Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turner has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Turner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Turner speaks Korean, Spanish and Tagalog.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Turner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.