Overview

Dr. J Wesley Turner, MD is an Urology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Roy and Lucille Carver College of Medicine - University of Iowa|Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital, Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, Mat-su Regional Medical Center, Providence Alaska Medical Center and South Peninsula Hospital.



Dr. Turner works at Alaska Urology in Anchorage, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.