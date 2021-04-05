Overview

Dr. J Tedesco, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plains, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Moses Taylor Hospital and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



Dr. Tedesco works at Commonwealth Health Physician Network - Obgyn - Plains Twp. in Plains, PA with other offices in Scranton, PA and Wilkes Barre, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.