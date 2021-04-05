Dr. J Tedesco, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tedesco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. J Tedesco, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. J Tedesco, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plains, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Moses Taylor Hospital and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
Locations
Commonwealth Health Physician Network - Obgyn - Plains Twp.672 S River St Ste 111, Plains, PA 18705 Directions (570) 552-7150
Regional Hospital of Scranton746 Jefferson Ave, Scranton, PA 18510 Directions (570) 341-9818
- 3 545 N River St, Wilkes Barre, PA 18702 Directions (570) 552-7150
Hospital Affiliations
- Moses Taylor Hospital
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tedesco is very knowledgeable, kind and efficient. I felt very comfortable with him during my second prenatal appointment.
About Dr. J Tedesco, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1497704787
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tedesco has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tedesco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tedesco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tedesco works at
Dr. Tedesco has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tedesco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Tedesco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tedesco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tedesco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tedesco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.