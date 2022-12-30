Overview

Dr. J Strunk, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Donalsonville Hospital, Southeast Health Medical Center and Wiregrass Medical Center.



Dr. Strunk works at WIREGRASS WELLNESS CENTER, LLC in Dothan, AL with other offices in Marianna, FL and Donalsonville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.