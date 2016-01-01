Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Shroyer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Independence, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.



Dr. Shroyer works at Univ. Hospitals Independence Health Center in Independence, OH with other offices in Bedford, OH and Solon, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.