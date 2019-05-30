Dr. James Mallery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mallery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Mallery, MD
Overview
Dr. James Mallery, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.
Locations
University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital420 Delaware St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55455 Directions (612) 625-8999
Palliative Care- M Health Fairview Clinics and Surgery Center - Minneapolis909 Fulton St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55455 Directions (612) 676-4200Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmFriday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mallery is very professional and he cares about his patients. He is a skilled medical practitioner and he resolved my issue very satisfactorily. I would recommend him to others.
About Dr. James Mallery, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Mallery has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mallery accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mallery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mallery has seen patients for Pancreatitis, Hernia, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mallery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mallery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mallery.
