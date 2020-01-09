Overview

Dr. John Schofield, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Arlington, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.



Dr. Schofield works at Arlington Pediatric Associates in Arlington, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.