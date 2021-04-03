See All Otolaryngologists in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. J Schnitman, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3 (15)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. J Schnitman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    435 N Bedford Dr Ste LL1, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 (310) 275-5432

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
2.9
Based on 15 ratings
Apr 03, 2021
Drove 2 hours to see Dr. S, as my GP in San Diego told me I had allergies, and I knew I was sick with something. Dr. S came highly recommended by a friend. I got right in to see him and he spent an hour with me, asked about my issues and medical history, cultured my nose and throat, looked in ears and cleaned them out, listened to my chest, and Covid tested me (I had just had Covid three months prior, but he wanted to rule it out).I appreciated that he cared in this time of Covid to help me face to face. This says a lot. My GP NEVER examined me, told me the green phlegm I was coughing up did not mean infection, and told me to go buy Claritin. Dr. Schnitman called me at 7:00 at night to tell me my PCR test was negative, and gave me options while I was awaiting to see what bacteria was causing my illness. Ended up to be Haemophilous Influenza, and he prescribed me an antibiotic. Thank you Dr. Schnitman for seeing me on short notice and truly caring for my well-being. Best Dr. ever!
— Apr 03, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. J Schnitman, MD

  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
  • English
  • 1942360755
Education & Certifications

  • Mount Sinai Hospital
  • SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
  • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. J Schnitman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schnitman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Schnitman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Schnitman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Schnitman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schnitman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schnitman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schnitman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

