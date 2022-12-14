See All General Surgeons in Mesa, AZ
Dr. J Rula, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. J Rula, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (33)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. J Rula, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.

Dr. Rula works at Advanced Surgical Associates in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. KEVIN RENFREE, MD
Dr. KEVIN RENFREE, MD
3.9 (13)
View Profile
Dr. KRISTI HAROLD, MD
Dr. KRISTI HAROLD, MD
3.7 (9)
View Profile
Dr. IRVING JORGE, MD
Dr. IRVING JORGE, MD
4.7 (54)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Surgical Associates
    2945 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ 85202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 969-4138
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Advanced Surgical Associates Limited
    3645 S Rome St Ste 204, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 850-2098

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Desert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ventral Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Lipomas
Ventral Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Lipomas

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Appendix Disorders Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Mass Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mass
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CopperPoint Mutual
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mercy Care
    • MultiPlan
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rula?

    Dec 14, 2022
    Answered all of our questions for my wife’s thyroid removal. Followed up night of surgery after she was released and following day to check on her progress. Very much appreciated. Wasn’t rushed and very patient with her as she was very apprehensive and anxious prior to surgery. Excellent staff was very helpful and professional.
    Mark — Dec 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. J Rula, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. J Rula, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rula to family and friends

    Dr. Rula's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rula

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. J Rula, MD.

    About Dr. J Rula, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053317180
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Phoenix Integtrated Surgical Residency General Surgery
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Mississippi
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Millsaps College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. J Rula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rula has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rula has seen patients for Ventral Hernia and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rula on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Rula. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rula.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. J Rula, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.