Dr. J Rula, MD
Overview
Dr. J Rula, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.
Locations
Advanced Surgical Associates2945 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ 85202 Directions (480) 969-4138Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Advanced Surgical Associates Limited3645 S Rome St Ste 204, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 850-2098
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CopperPoint Mutual
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- SCAN Health Plan
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Answered all of our questions for my wife’s thyroid removal. Followed up night of surgery after she was released and following day to check on her progress. Very much appreciated. Wasn’t rushed and very patient with her as she was very apprehensive and anxious prior to surgery. Excellent staff was very helpful and professional.
About Dr. J Rula, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Phoenix Integtrated Surgical Residency General Surgery
- University of Mississippi
- Millsaps College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rula has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rula accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rula has seen patients for Ventral Hernia and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rula on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Rula. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rula.
