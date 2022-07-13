Dr. Ross has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. J Ross, MD
Overview
Dr. J Ross, MD is an Urology Specialist in Owensboro, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Breckinridge Memorial Hospital, Murray-Calloway County Hospital, Ohio County Hospital and Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Dr. Ross works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Doctors Plaza2816 Veach Rd Ste 403, Owensboro, KY 42303 Directions (270) 684-9218
-
2
First Urology Psc1100 Walnut St Ste 206, Owensboro, KY 42301 Directions (270) 684-9218
Hospital Affiliations
- Breckinridge Memorial Hospital
- Murray-Calloway County Hospital
- Ohio County Hospital
- Owensboro Health Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ross?
Great !!!
About Dr. J Ross, MD
- Urology
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1225084098
Education & Certifications
- Grady Mem Hospital
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ross works at
Dr. Ross has seen patients for Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urethral Stricture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.