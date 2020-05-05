Dr. John Ramey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Ramey, MD
Dr. John Ramey, MD is an Urology Specialist in Scranton, PA. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Geisinger Medical Center, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital, Wayne Memorial Hospital and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
Dr. Ramey works at
Allied Services Rehabilitation Hospital475 Morgan Hwy, Scranton, PA 18508 Directions (570) 703-2440
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
- Geisinger Medical Center
- Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
- Moses Taylor Hospital
- Wayne Memorial Hospital
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Urology
- English
- 1528182946
- BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Urology
