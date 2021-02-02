Overview

Dr. J Robert Monroe, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mauldin, SC. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. Monroe works at Palmetto Greenville Urology - Simpsonville in Mauldin, SC with other offices in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.