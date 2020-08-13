Dr. J Robert Gavin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gavin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. J Robert Gavin, MD
Overview
Dr. J Robert Gavin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hilton Head, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hilton Head Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Moss Creek Orthopedic Urgent Care15 Moss Creek Vlg, Hilton Head, SC 29926 Directions (843) 836-7022Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hilton Head Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gavin is truly a gifted, conscientious orthopedist who I recommend enthusiastically and without hesitation! After having a (fairly complicated) meniscus repair done by him, I can truthfully say that his follow-up, attention to detail, pain managment protocol, and overall professionalism is beyond excellent. Working in healthcare for 20+ years, I know that he is not the norm ;) And with a personable, kind and considerate bedside manner, he is sure to put one's nerves at ease while delivering expert care.
About Dr. J Robert Gavin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Medical Center
- St Lukes - Roosevelt Hospital Center at Roosevelt Division
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- St. Joseph's University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gavin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gavin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gavin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gavin has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gavin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gavin speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Gavin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gavin.
