Dr. J Robert Flamini, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. J Robert Flamini, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE VALLEY / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite and Northside Hospital.
Panda Neurology5887 Glenridge Dr Ste 140, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (678) 705-7341Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite
- Northside Hospital
Very kind and caring doctor and staff. He made everything easier for us. My daughter feels comfortable going to Panda Neuro and they are all amazing. I doubt there is a better pediatric neurologist than Dr. Flamini.
- Pediatric Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Epilepsy and Neurophysiology
- University of Massachusetts / Worcester Campus
- University of Valle, Cali
- UNIVERSITY OF THE VALLEY / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCE
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Dr. Flamini speaks Spanish.
