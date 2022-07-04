Overview

Dr. John Evans, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of San Bernardino and St. Bernardine Medical Center.



Dr. Evans works at J. Robert Evans MD PC in San Bernardino, CA with other offices in Redlands, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.