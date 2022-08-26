Dr. J Mark Rheudasil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rheudasil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. J Mark Rheudasil, MD
Overview
Dr. J Mark Rheudasil, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital.
Locations
Emory Vascular Surgery5673 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 625, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reading these other bad reviews are encouraging me to write a positive one. I didn't think he was rude and uncaring, just quiet and to the point. I will say I wound up having a lot of questions that came to me later since there wasn't a lot of explanation about the procedures, but when I called back and left a message with the nurses they returned my call and we're very helpful. My wait times have been so short I didn't have time to fill out any paperwork. Overall I'm pleased with the procedure results and the entire staff. My biggest complaint was parking!
About Dr. J Mark Rheudasil, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1033184767
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory U Affil Hosps
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rheudasil has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rheudasil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rheudasil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rheudasil has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rheudasil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rheudasil. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rheudasil.
