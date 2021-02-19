See All Cardiologists in Bala Cynwyd, PA
Dr. Jesus Rame, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jesus Rame, MD

Cardiology
5 (113)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jesus Rame, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bala Cynwyd, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Rame works at Jefferson Endocrinology Associates in Bala Cynwyd, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Heart Institute
    225 E City Ave Ste 10, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Jefferson Heart Institute
    8001 Roosevelt Blvd Ste 403, Philadelphia, PA 19152 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Jefferson Heart Institute
    111 S 11th St Ste 6210, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    Advanced Heart Failure & Cardiac Transplant Center
    925 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cardiomyopathy
Congestive Heart Failure
Congenital Heart Defects
Cardiomyopathy
Congestive Heart Failure
Congenital Heart Defects

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 113 ratings
Patient Ratings (113)
5 Star
(98)
4 Star
(11)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Rame?

Feb 19, 2021
If this is the same Dr. Rame that worked at UCSF in 2007, I want to say how much I owe to him for the care my husband, Scott Bennett, received for a heart transplant, and then two months later, for aspergillus pneumonia. Scott passed away on May 9, 2019 from Alzheimer's. I am a few weeks away from submitting my book, The Phoenix Man, to a publisher. Our unusual story had to be written in hopes it will help other caregivers. If this is the same Dr. Rame, I would like to send you a copy of the book once it is published. You are mentioned many times because of your part during his heart situation. Thank you for all that you did. Scott never forgot how important you were for him getting a new heart. Please feel free to contact me at the email below.
Julie Bennett — Feb 19, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Jesus Rame, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jesus Rame, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rame to family and friends

Dr. Rame's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Rame

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jesus Rame, MD.

About Dr. Jesus Rame, MD

Specialties
  • Cardiology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 25 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1417914953
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
Fellowship
Residency
  • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas Southwestern Medical School
Residency
Internship
  • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas Southwestern Medical School
Internship
Medical Education
  • Harvard Medical School
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jesus Rame, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rame is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rame has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

113 patients have reviewed Dr. Rame. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rame.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rame, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rame appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Jesus Rame, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.