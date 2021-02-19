Dr. Jesus Rame, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rame is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jesus Rame, MD
Overview
Dr. Jesus Rame, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bala Cynwyd, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Rame works at
Locations
1
Jefferson Heart Institute225 E City Ave Ste 10, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 Directions
2
Jefferson Heart Institute8001 Roosevelt Blvd Ste 403, Philadelphia, PA 19152 Directions
3
Jefferson Heart Institute111 S 11th St Ste 6210, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
4
Advanced Heart Failure & Cardiac Transplant Center925 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
If this is the same Dr. Rame that worked at UCSF in 2007, I want to say how much I owe to him for the care my husband, Scott Bennett, received for a heart transplant, and then two months later, for aspergillus pneumonia. Scott passed away on May 9, 2019 from Alzheimer's. I am a few weeks away from submitting my book, The Phoenix Man, to a publisher. Our unusual story had to be written in hopes it will help other caregivers. If this is the same Dr. Rame, I would like to send you a copy of the book once it is published. You are mentioned many times because of your part during his heart situation. Thank you for all that you did. Scott never forgot how important you were for him getting a new heart. Please feel free to contact me at the email below.
About Dr. Jesus Rame, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas Southwestern Medical School
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas Southwestern Medical School
- Harvard Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rame has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Rame works at
113 patients have reviewed Dr. Rame. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rame.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rame, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rame appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.