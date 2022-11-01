Dr. James Pope, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pope is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Pope, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Pope, MD is a Pulmonologist in Tolland, CT. They graduated from University of Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Pope works at
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group200 Merrow Rd, Tolland, CT 06084 Directions (860) 524-4550
Wethersfield1260 Silas Deane Hwy, Wethersfield, CT 06109 Directions (860) 246-6647
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Pope for several years. We are tackling declining pulmonary conditions due to an auto immune disease. He is the finest physician I have ever had. Extremely bright and capable he is also compassionate and down to earth. He is "The Gold Standard" in my view. He is equally as fine a man.
About Dr. James Pope, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1558318808
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- University of Virginia
- University of Virginia Medical School
- Critical Care Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pope has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pope accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pope has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pope has seen patients for Emphysema and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pope on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pope. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pope.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pope, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pope appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.