Overview

Dr. James Phillips III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown, Lexington Medical Center and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Phillips III works at MUSC Health Heart & Vascular Columbia Medical Park DT III in Columbia, SC with other offices in Newberry, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Wheezing and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.