Dr. Joseph Phillips, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Phillips, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Southeast Health Medical Center.
Dr. Phillips works at
Locations
Southeast Health Urology1118 Ross Clark Cir Ste 500, Dothan, AL 36301 Directions (334) 794-4159
Pathology Laboratory Associates1108 Ross Clark Cir, Dothan, AL 36301 Directions (334) 793-8922Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Samc-enterprise Medical Clinic101 Professional Ln, Enterprise, AL 36330 Directions (334) 794-4159
Hospital Affiliations
- Southeast Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joseph Phillips, MD
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1013130186
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phillips accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phillips works at
Dr. Phillips has seen patients for Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phillips on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.
