Dr. J Morris, MD

Family Medicine
5 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. J Morris, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Prescott Valley, AZ. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Morris works at MorrisHealth in Prescott Valley, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    MorrisHealth
    3196 N Windsong Dr, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314 (928) 772-1505

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Yavapai Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Arthritis of the Elbow
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Arthritis of the Elbow
Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bird Flu
Bladder Infection
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bunion
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Prostatitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fever
Fibromyalgia
FotoFinder® Melanoma Detection
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hammer Toe
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lyme Disease
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Outer Ear Infection
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyuria
Prostatitis
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Skin Ulcer
Sleep Apnea
Swine Flu
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
VAP Lipid Testing
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Yeast Infections

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Dec 06, 2020
This guy is the best. He'll actually talk to you, ask you what's going on, and prescribe the best medicine for yuo. The fee is a considerable amount but I recommend him without hesitation.
Photo: Dr. J Morris, MD
About Dr. J Morris, MD

Specialties
  Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  English
NPI Number
  • 1245280098
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Scottsdale Meml Hospital
Internship
  • Scottsdale Meml Hosp
Medical Education
  • University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
Undergraduate School
  • University of Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. J Morris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Morris has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Morris works at MorrisHealth in Prescott Valley, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Morris’s profile.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morris.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
