Overview

Dr. J Morales, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi.



Dr. Morales works at John Mark Morales, MD in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect and Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.