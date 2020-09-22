Dr. J Morales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. J Morales, MD
Overview
Dr. J Morales, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi.
Locations
Harlingen Medical Center1224 3rd St Ste 1, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 Directions (361) 854-0201
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mark Morales operated me on June 10th (2020) @ Valley Baptist Medical Center Brownsville. He literally saved my life. I actually got operated 3 times in about 17 or 18 hours due to severe complications of severe bleeding. I received 39 units of blood and blood products. I remember his assistant (nurse) tell me 2 days before my scheduled surgery, Dr Morales will always fight for his patients and will absolutely do everything so no patient stays (dies) in the OR. I have no doubt he did absolutely everything to save my life. My condition was bad. I had 3 of the 4 main arteries blocked (right one was 100% blocked, while 2 of the 3 arteries on the left side were about 85% to 90% blocked and blocked at several areas of the arteries). My heart pump was also only working, pumping 1/3 of what it should. I'm only 39 years old but I survived and now I am doing great. His staff is amazing. I have had nothing but great experiences with him and,his staff before, during and after my surgeries.
About Dr. J Morales, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1134170657
Education & Certifications
- Hosp for Sick Chldn
- Berkshire Med Ctr-U Mass Sch Med
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
