Dr. J Mocco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mocco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. J Mocco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. J Mocco, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Queens, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.
Dr. Mocco works at
Locations
-
1
Mount Sinai Hospital1450 Madison Ave # 1, New York, NY 10029 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mocco?
Dr. J Mocco is an excellent, caring and compassionate doctor. On my first visit he diagnosed me with the condition that was debilitating me for several years and other doctors did not know what was wrong with me. He explain all information related to the condition in a language easy to understand and answered all my questions thoroughly. His first priority is the well being of the patient. Besides being an excellent neurosurgeon, he is very humble person and goes the extra mile to make sure that his patients are having the best care possible by the other professionals who are part of his team. I only have good things to say about Dr. Mocco and his team, all very knowledgeable and caring.
About Dr. J Mocco, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1144425067
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai West
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mocco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mocco accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mocco using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mocco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mocco works at
Dr. Mocco has seen patients for Brain Aneurysm, Cerebrovascular Disease and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mocco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Mocco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mocco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mocco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mocco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.