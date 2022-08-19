Dr. Sewards has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Sewards, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Sewards, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Temple University Hospital.
Locations
Temple University Hospital3401 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19140 Directions (215) 707-2111
Gary W. Muller M.d.p.c.7604 Central Ave Ste 100, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Directions (215) 214-6655
Temple Orthopedics and Sports Medicine515 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 201C, Fort Washington, PA 19034 Directions (215) 641-0700Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Jeanes Hospital7600 Central Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Directions (215) 707-2111Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Temple University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have had two surgeries by Dr. Seward. Two years and this month. He is AMAZING, extremely smart, great bedside manner, kind, compassionate, empathetic, extremely knowledgeable in his specialty, and is very observant of other medical knees areas. I ONLY TRUST HIM!! Also, his nurse Andrea is professional and awesome personality.
About Dr. Joseph Sewards, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1417933987
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sewards accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sewards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Sewards. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sewards.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sewards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sewards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.