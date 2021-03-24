Dr. J Mendius, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendius is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. J Mendius, MD
Overview
Dr. J Mendius, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Adventist Health Ukiah Valley, Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, Sutter Lakeside Hospital and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.
Dr. Mendius works at
Locations
-
1
Sutter Specialty Practice3883 Airway Dr Ste 201, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 Directions (707) 521-7788
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Ukiah Valley
- Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital
- Sutter Lakeside Hospital
- Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Mendius yesterday. After our visit, he researched my condition, and having found a relevant article, he called this morning to discuss it with me. He will be sending me the article with the most relevant section highlighted. Here is a doctor who really cares about individual patients and strives to help to a remarkable level.
About Dr. J Mendius, MD
- Neurology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1295765881
Education & Certifications
- Chs/UCLA
- Wadsworth VAMC/UCLA
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- Stanford University

Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mendius has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mendius accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mendius has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mendius works at
Dr. Mendius has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mendius on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mendius speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendius. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendius.
