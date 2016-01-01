Overview

Dr. J Mehl, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Fort Smith, Mercy Hospital Paris and Mercy Hospital Waldron.



Dr. Mehl works at ST EDWARD MERCY MEDICAL CENTER in Fort Smith, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.