Dr. J McMurry, MD
Overview
Dr. J McMurry, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. McMurry works at
Locations
-
1
Wilmington Ear Nose & Throat Associates PA8068 Market St, Wilmington, NC 28411 Directions (910) 782-2006
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
He treated my daughter for what other doctors kept saying was ear infection. It wasn't. It was ear fungus which he recognized and treated right away. He also did her tonsillectomy. This man is awesome. And manages to have a fantastic bedside manner too! Can't really say enough good things about Dr McMurry. Best ENT there is.
About Dr. J McMurry, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1366403826
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth-Hitchcock|University of North Carolina Hospitals
- Dartmouth-Hitchcock
- University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
