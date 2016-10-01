See All Otolaryngologists in Wilmington, NC
Super Profile

Dr. J McMurry, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. J McMurry, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Dr. McMurry works at Wilmington Ear Nose & Throat Associates PA in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Earwax Buildup and Acute Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wilmington Ear Nose & Throat Associates PA
    8068 Market St, Wilmington, NC 28411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 782-2006

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Treatment frequency



Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 01, 2016
    He treated my daughter for what other doctors kept saying was ear infection. It wasn't. It was ear fungus which he recognized and treated right away. He also did her tonsillectomy. This man is awesome. And manages to have a fantastic bedside manner too! Can't really say enough good things about Dr McMurry. Best ENT there is.
    Southport, NC — Oct 01, 2016
    Photo: Dr. J McMurry, MD
    About Dr. J McMurry, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366403826
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Dartmouth-Hitchcock|University of North Carolina Hospitals
    Residency
    Internship
    • Dartmouth-Hitchcock
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. J McMurry, MD is accepting new patients.

    Dr. McMurry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McMurry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. McMurry works at Wilmington Ear Nose & Throat Associates PA in Wilmington, NC.

    Dr. McMurry has seen patients for Sinusitis, Earwax Buildup and Acute Sinusitis, and more.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. McMurry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McMurry, there are benefits to both methods.

