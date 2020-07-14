See All Neurosurgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. J McGowan, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (72)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. J McGowan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center, Medical City Dallas and Medical City Las Colinas.

Dr. McGowan works at Dallas Brain, Spine and Skull Base Surgery in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dallas Brain, Spine, and Skull Base Surgery
    7777 Forest Ln Ste A307, Dallas, TX 75230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 566-5200
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor University Medical Center
  • Medical City Dallas
  • Medical City Las Colinas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Brainstem Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation Brain Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Colloid Cyst of Third Ventricle Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Fibrous Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Glioma Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Orbit Tumor Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 72 ratings
    Patient Ratings (72)
    5 Star
    (70)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 14, 2020
    I met with Dr. McGowan to get his opinion and advice. I provide my updated MRI of my neck and he explained in layman's terms what he would do to fix my neck problems. He was easy to talk to and answered the questions I had that day, and he answered my husband's too. You can tell that he is very experienced in his field of expertise, because he has given seminars at Universities, and his practice is data driven. He also works in the operating room with another set of eyes which is a plus for the patient. Dr. McGowan's staff is friendly and helpful. I have not yet decided on my surgery, but I know that I would trust him to perform it, once I have made up my mind.
    Judith — Jul 14, 2020
    About Dr. J McGowan, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1164624573
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Northwestern University/McGaw Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Undergraduate School
    • Southern Methodist University
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. J McGowan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGowan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McGowan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McGowan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McGowan works at Dallas Brain, Spine and Skull Base Surgery in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. McGowan’s profile.

    Dr. McGowan has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGowan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    72 patients have reviewed Dr. McGowan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGowan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGowan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGowan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

