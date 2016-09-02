See All General Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. J Mark McBath, MD

General Surgery
4 (32)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Dr. J Mark McBath, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical School|University Of Texas Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center and The Woman's Hospital of Texas.

Dr. McBath works at Generation Diagnostics Houston Fannin in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Generation Diagnostics Houston Fannin
    7400 Fannin St Ste 700, Houston, TX 77054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 347-3952

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
  • The Woman's Hospital of Texas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Mastectomy
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Mastectomy

Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 02, 2016
    Visiting an oncologist for the first time was a daunting experience. Dr. McBath was such a source of confidence and support. He asked specific questions as he did my exam, explaining what he was looking for as he moved along. I felt I was in the hands of a competent, highly experienced professional who was also empathetic and friendly, a very welcome combination in a very unwelcome situation.
    Lynda A. in Brownsville, TX — Sep 02, 2016
    About Dr. J Mark McBath, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1568423747
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Texas|University Tex Md Anderson Cancer Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Medical School|University Of Texas Medical School At Houston
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. J Mark McBath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McBath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McBath has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McBath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McBath works at Generation Diagnostics Houston Fannin in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. McBath’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. McBath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McBath.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McBath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McBath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

