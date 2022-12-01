Dr. J Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. J Martin, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Bala Cynwyd, PA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center.
Shady Grove Fertility555 E City Ave Ste 1170, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 Directions (610) 667-1070
Shady Grove Fertility - Pennsylvania865 Easton Rd # 290, Warrington, PA 18976 Directions (267) 488-0858Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
- Lankenau Medical Center
I have had two children with the help of Dr Martin via egg donation ivf. He made our dreams come true when it seemed like there was no hope. He is such a fantastic doctor and I wish everyone could have my experience with IVF bc I know it’s a hard road but he made it feel safe and bright.
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1023205507
- Yale-New Haven Hospital
- Yale University
- YALE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Yale University School Medicine
