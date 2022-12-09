Dr. J Paul Mahfood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahfood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. J Paul Mahfood, MD
Overview
Dr. J Paul Mahfood, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.

Locations
Pediatric Neurologists of Palm Beach549 NW Lake Whitney Pl Ste 105, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986 Directions (772) 879-2228
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
So kind and knowledgeable. Takes all the time you need for exam and questions. Very nice office staff. Highly recommend. Treats entire patient, not just a specific symptom.
About Dr. J Paul Mahfood, MD
- Rheumatology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1659316909
Education & Certifications
- U S FL
- Tampa General Hospital
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mahfood has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahfood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahfood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mahfood has seen patients for Arthritis, Chronic Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahfood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mahfood speaks Spanish.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahfood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahfood.
