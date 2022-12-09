Overview

Dr. J Paul Mahfood, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.



Dr. Mahfood works at Pediatric Neurologists of Palm Beach in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Chronic Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.