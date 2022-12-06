Dr. Kemberling has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jason Kemberling, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Kemberling, MD is an Urology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maple Grove Hospital, Meeker Memorial Hospital and North Memorial Health.
Dr. Kemberling works at
Locations
-
1
Minnesota Urology Plymouth2855 Campus Dr Ste 650, Minneapolis, MN 55441 Directions (763) 270-3400
-
2
Urology Associates Ltd.3366 Oakdale Ave N Ste 608, Minneapolis, MN 55422 Directions (763) 520-7700
-
3
Minnesota Urology7500 France Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55435 Directions (952) 927-6501
Hospital Affiliations
- Maple Grove Hospital
- Meeker Memorial Hospital
- North Memorial Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kemberling?
He is always a good listener and provides me with excellent medical advice and guidance regarding my health!
About Dr. Jason Kemberling, MD
- Urology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1518997840
Education & Certifications
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kemberling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kemberling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kemberling works at
Dr. Kemberling has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kemberling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Kemberling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kemberling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kemberling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kemberling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.