Dr. J Randall Jordan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. J Randall Jordan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ridgeland, MS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with University of Mississippi Medical Center.
Locations
Faces, PLLC1115 Highland Colony Pkwy, Ridgeland, MS 39157 Directions (601) 674-9711Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Mississippi Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. J Randall Jordan, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1811968746
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
