Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jackson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. J Jackson, MD
Overview
Dr. J Jackson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Jackson works at
Locations
-
1
Seattle Children's Hospital4800 Sand Point Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jackson?
About Dr. J Jackson, MD
- Pediatrics
- 44 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1902996895
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Chldns Hosp-U Wash
- Chldns Hosp/U Wash
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine, Neonatology and Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jackson works at
Dr. Jackson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jackson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.