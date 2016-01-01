See All Pediatricians in Seattle, WA
Dr. J Jackson, MD

Pediatrics
44 years of experience
Dr. J Jackson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Jackson works at Seattle Children's Hospital in Seattle, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Seattle Children's Hospital
    4800 Sand Point Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Newborn Jaundice
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Newborn Dehydration Chevron Icon
Newborn Noninfectious Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon

  • Pediatrics
  • 44 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1902996895
Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
  • Chldns Hosp-U Wash
  • Chldns Hosp/U Wash
  • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
  • Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine, Neonatology and Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Jackson works at Seattle Children's Hospital in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Jackson’s profile.

Dr. Jackson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jackson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

