Overview

Dr. J Henson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.



Dr. Henson works at Scott B Hankinson MD,LLC in Gainesville, GA with other offices in Dawsonville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.