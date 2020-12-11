See All Neurologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. J Hatlelid, MD

Neurology
3.5 (19)
Call for new patient details
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. J Hatlelid, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Hatlelid works at Neurology Associates in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Neurology Associates, Inc.
    3009 N Ballas Rd Ste 102B, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 439-1292

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 11, 2020
    I have been seeing Dr. Hatlelid for 32+ years and he is the best Dr. I have ever had. He is on top of the latest medications, caring, compassionate and generally always runs on time. Answers all questions and responds in a timely manner to emails. His office staff has always been most helpful
    Teri Edwards — Dec 11, 2020
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hatlelid has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hatlelid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hatlelid works at Neurology Associates in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Hatlelid’s profile.

    Dr. Hatlelid has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hatlelid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Hatlelid. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hatlelid.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hatlelid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hatlelid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

