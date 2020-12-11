Dr. Hatlelid has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. J Hatlelid, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. J Hatlelid, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Hatlelid works at
Locations
1
Neurology Associates, Inc.3009 N Ballas Rd Ste 102B, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 439-1292
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hatlelid?
I have been seeing Dr. Hatlelid for 32+ years and he is the best Dr. I have ever had. He is on top of the latest medications, caring, compassionate and generally always runs on time. Answers all questions and responds in a timely manner to emails. His office staff has always been most helpful
About Dr. J Hatlelid, MD
- Neurology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1194796698
Education & Certifications
- Washington University
- Barnes Hospital
- Jewish Hospital
- Wash U, School of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hatlelid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hatlelid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hatlelid works at
Dr. Hatlelid has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hatlelid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hatlelid speaks Chinese.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Hatlelid. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hatlelid.
