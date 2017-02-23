Overview

Dr. J Gardner, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Nemaha Valley Community Hospital and Stormont Vail Hospital.



Dr. Gardner works at Cotton Oneil Clinic in Topeka, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteopenia and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.