Dr. Pedro Frommer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frommer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pedro Frommer, MD
Overview
Dr. Pedro Frommer, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LA FRONTERA / DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SCIENCE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Dr. Frommer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Greater Houston Kidney Associates10023 Main St Ste C9, Houston, TX 77025 Directions (713) 347-3978
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frommer?
About Dr. Pedro Frommer, MD
- Nephrology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1528052404
Education & Certifications
- Baylor
- Wellesley Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF LA FRONTERA / DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SCIENCE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frommer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frommer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frommer works at
Dr. Frommer has seen patients for End-Stage Renal Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frommer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Frommer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frommer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frommer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frommer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.