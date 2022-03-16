Overview

Dr. J Farmer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Anderson, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center.



Dr. Farmer works at AnMed IMA in Anderson, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.