Overview

Dr. J Docherty, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center, Mcleod Health Clarendon and Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.



Dr. Docherty works at Hope Health Inc in Florence, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Chronic Pain and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.