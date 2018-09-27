See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Redding, CA
Dr. J Schillen, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. J Schillen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mayers Memorial Hospital and Mercy Medical Center Redding.

Dr. Schillen works at Shasta Orthopaedics in Redding, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    1255 Liberty St, Redding, CA 96001 (530) 246-2467
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Apogee Outpatient Surgery Center
1238 West St, Redding, CA 96001 (530) 246-2467

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  Mayers Memorial Hospital
  Mercy Medical Center Redding

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net of California
    • Medicaid of California
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Worker's Compensation

    Sep 27, 2018
    Dr. Schillen is awesome. I understand why I was referred to him as the "shoulder expert" when I developed problems. He really listened and fixed exactly what was wrong. My procedure went as planned and I am back to being active which is super important to me. His personality was great and I always left appointments feeling positive. The only negative was the wait time for surgery due to patient load but the care was worth the wait.
    2018 Patient in Redding, CA — Sep 27, 2018
    About Dr. J Schillen, MD

    Specialties
    Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1265401541
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Lake Tahoe Orthopaedic Surgery Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    University of Texas
    Residency
    Internship
    University of Washington
    Internship
    Medical Education
    GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    Bringham Young University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. J Schillen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schillen is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Schillen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schillen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Schillen works at Shasta Orthopaedics in Redding, CA. View the full address on Dr. Schillen's profile.

    Dr. Schillen has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schillen on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Schillen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schillen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schillen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schillen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

