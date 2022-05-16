See All Otolaryngologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. J Holcomb, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. J Holcomb, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (81)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. J Holcomb, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their fellowship with Aafprs

Dr. Holcomb works at Holcomb Kreithen Plastic Surgery in Tampa, FL with other offices in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Lotus Path Wellness Center
    3642 Madaca Ln, Tampa, FL 33618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 609-4000
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    Holcomb Kreithen Plastic Surgery and MedSpa
    1 S School Ave Ste 800, Sarasota, FL 34237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 365-8679
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Oral Cancer Screening
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Oral Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 81 ratings
    Patient Ratings (81)
    5 Star
    (70)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Holcomb?

    May 16, 2022
    Dr. Holcomb did my facelift and neck contouring. I’m so very happy with my results. I didn’t want to look done and I honestly don’t. Very natural and subtle which is just what I wanted and after seeing Dr. Holcomb’s before and after photos I was very confident in his understanding.
    Mia Wahid — May 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. J Holcomb, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. J Holcomb, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Holcomb to family and friends

    Dr. Holcomb's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Holcomb

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. J Holcomb, MD.

    About Dr. J Holcomb, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124025267
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Aafprs
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • U Iowa Hosp and Clins
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. J Holcomb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holcomb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Holcomb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Holcomb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    81 patients have reviewed Dr. Holcomb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holcomb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holcomb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holcomb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. J Holcomb, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.