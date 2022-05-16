Dr. J Holcomb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holcomb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. J Holcomb, MD
Overview
Dr. J Holcomb, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their fellowship with Aafprs
Locations
Lotus Path Wellness Center3642 Madaca Ln, Tampa, FL 33618 Directions (813) 609-4000Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Holcomb Kreithen Plastic Surgery and MedSpa1 S School Ave Ste 800, Sarasota, FL 34237 Directions (941) 365-8679Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Holcomb did my facelift and neck contouring. I’m so very happy with my results. I didn’t want to look done and I honestly don’t. Very natural and subtle which is just what I wanted and after seeing Dr. Holcomb’s before and after photos I was very confident in his understanding.
About Dr. J Holcomb, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1124025267
Education & Certifications
- Aafprs
- U Iowa Hosp and Clins
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
