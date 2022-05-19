Dr. J Danyo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Danyo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. J Danyo, MD
Overview
Dr. J Danyo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Danyo works at
Locations
-
1
Gillespie Plastic & Reconstructive Surge4001 Kennett Pike, Wilmington, DE 19807 Directions (302) 888-0508
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Danyo?
Dr. Danyo performed my Tummy Tuck and it was absolutely beautiful. He paid attention to ever detail and I couldn’t be happier with the results!
About Dr. J Danyo, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1063438604
Education & Certifications
- Ind University Mc
- MC Del
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- Ursinus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Danyo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Danyo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Danyo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Danyo works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Danyo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Danyo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Danyo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Danyo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.