Dr. J Cusick, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (201)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Dr. J Cusick, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from ORAL ROBERTS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Saint Luke's South Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Cusick works at J. Douglas Cusick, M.D. F.A.C.S in Leawood, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    J. Douglas Cusick, M.D. F.A.C.S
    4601 College Blvd Ste 222, Leawood, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 399-0392
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
  • Saint Luke's South Hospital
  • St. Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Arm Reduction Surgery Chevron Icon
Belt Lipectomy Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Calf Implant Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Repair Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Full Face Lift Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Injection Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Peck Implants Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Hand Surgery for Quadriplegic Persons Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Scar Revision Surgery Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Thigh Lift Chevron Icon
Tissue Expansion Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 201 ratings
    Patient Ratings (201)
    5 Star
    (191)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 14, 2022
    Dr. Cusick was great and listened to all of my concerns and answered all of my questions.
    M. M. — Dec 14, 2022
    About Dr. J Cusick, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013027374
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Kansas School Of Med
    Residency
    • Loma Linda University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Loma Linda University Medical Center, Department of Surgery
    Medical Education
    • ORAL ROBERTS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
