Dr. J Cusick, MD
Overview
Dr. J Cusick, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from ORAL ROBERTS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Saint Luke's South Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Center.
Locations
J. Douglas Cusick, M.D. F.A.C.S4601 College Blvd Ste 222, Leawood, KS 66211 Directions (913) 399-0392Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cusick was great and listened to all of my concerns and answered all of my questions.
About Dr. J Cusick, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kansas School Of Med
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Loma Linda University Medical Center, Department of Surgery
- ORAL ROBERTS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
