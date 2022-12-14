Overview

Dr. J Cusick, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from ORAL ROBERTS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Saint Luke's South Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Cusick works at J. Douglas Cusick, M.D. F.A.C.S in Leawood, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.