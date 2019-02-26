Overview

Dr. James Craven Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Dale Medical Center, Doctors Memorial Hospital, Flowers Hospital, Northwest Florida Community Hospital and Wiregrass Medical Center.



Dr. Craven Jr works at Cardiology Associates in Dothan, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.