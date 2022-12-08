Dr. J Cole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. J Cole, MD
Overview
Dr. J Cole, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Cole works at
Locations
-
1
J. Dean Cole, M.D., Orthopaedic Surgery2501 N Orange Ave Ste 340, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions (407) 895-8890Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cole?
Dr. J Dean Cole fixed my shoulder after having broken screws from prior surgery elsewhere. I consulted with several orthopedic doctors and after x-raying my shoulder every one of them said "it's the end of the line, nothing we can do". After consultation with Dr. Cole, he suggested he could repair my shoulder with an engineered component to fit in with my scapula and support the cup and ball between shoulder and arm. He operated on my right shoulder as a reverse TSR revision and fixed in the engineered component. It is now 6 month's later and my arm is working well. The best orthopedic surgeon I have ever had to perform surgery on me. I give Dr. Cole 10 out of five. Cannot praise him enough. Thank you Dr. Cole and staff.
About Dr. J Cole, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1285629568
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Med Sch
- U South Fla Coll Med
- University of South Florida College of Medicine
- Rollins College, Winter Park, Florida
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cole has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cole accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cole works at
Dr. Cole has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Femur Fracture and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.