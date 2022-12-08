See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Orlando, FL
Dr. J Cole, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (66)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. J Cole, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Cole works at Florida Hospital Ortho Inst in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Femur Fracture and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    J. Dean Cole, M.D., Orthopaedic Surgery
    2501 N Orange Ave Ste 340, Orlando, FL 32804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 895-8890
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Antalgic Gait Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Colles' Fracture Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hip Dislocation Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 66 ratings
    Patient Ratings (66)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Dec 08, 2022
    Dr. J Dean Cole fixed my shoulder after having broken screws from prior surgery elsewhere. I consulted with several orthopedic doctors and after x-raying my shoulder every one of them said "it's the end of the line, nothing we can do". After consultation with Dr. Cole, he suggested he could repair my shoulder with an engineered component to fit in with my scapula and support the cup and ball between shoulder and arm. He operated on my right shoulder as a reverse TSR revision and fixed in the engineered component. It is now 6 month's later and my arm is working well. The best orthopedic surgeon I have ever had to perform surgery on me. I give Dr. Cole 10 out of five. Cannot praise him enough. Thank you Dr. Cole and staff.
    Peter E Burridge — Dec 08, 2022
    About Dr. J Cole, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1285629568
    Education & Certifications

    • U Tex Med Sch
    • U South Fla Coll Med
    • University of South Florida College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Rollins College, Winter Park, Florida
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. J Cole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cole has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cole works at Florida Hospital Ortho Inst in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Cole’s profile.

    Dr. Cole has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Femur Fracture and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    66 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

