Dr. Joe Colclasure, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joe Colclasure, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT LITTLE ROCK and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.
Aoc Surgery Center Inc10201 Kanis Rd, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 227-4863
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
I am nearly 88 and had facial radiation for skin cancer. My left ear lost almost all hearing. Dr. Colclasure found it was totally clogged with ear wax due to the radiation and very small ear channels. He did a wonderful job of cleaning it out, and advised me to come every 2-3 months for cleaning and said I badly need hearing aids. I could not be happier to have him as my doctor.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 23 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT LITTLE ROCK
- Otolaryngology
Dr. Colclasure has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colclasure accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colclasure has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colclasure has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy and Thyroidectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colclasure on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Colclasure. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colclasure.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colclasure, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colclasure appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.