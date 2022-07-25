Dr. Bowen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. J Bowen, MD
Overview
Dr. J Bowen, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They completed their residency with Alfred I. Dupont Institute
Dr. Bowen works at
Locations
Alfred I. Dupont Hospital for Children1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 651-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He performed hip surgery on my son who was 6 at the time. He’s a Wonderful Surgeon. My son still remember’s what a nice Doctor he was . Very caring, informative and extremely knowledgeable .
About Dr. J Bowen, MD
- Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1578654844
Education & Certifications
- Alfred I. Dupont Institute
- Med Coll SC
- Orthopedic Surgery
