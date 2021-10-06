See All Urologists in Montebello, CA
Dr. J Alarcon, MD

Urology
3.3 (10)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. J Alarcon, MD is an Urology Specialist in Montebello, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Monterey Park Hospital.

Dr. Alarcon works at Alarcon Urology Center in Montebello, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alarcon Urology Center
    2133 W Beverly Blvd, Montebello, CA 90640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 284-9278

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beverly Hospital
  • Monterey Park Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 06, 2021
    I was introduced to Dr. Alarcon due to Kidney Stone Emergency and Blood Infection due to the stones. I was medicated due to the severe pain while hospitalized but I can recall him to be a very kind doctor. Answered my questions using words that I could understand. Unfortunately I was not able to follow up with him after my hospital stay due to not having the right insurance. Wish I could have because the Dr. I ended up seeing not "2" weeks after my release from the hospital as Dr. Alarcon recommended but it took "3" months to get that appointment and that Doctor was terrible.
    Irene Ortiz — Oct 06, 2021
    About Dr. J Alarcon, MD

    Urology
    Years of Experience
    44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    1609834217
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    University of California-Los Angeles
    Internship
    Mt Sinai Hospital Med Center
    Medical Education
    Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. J Alarcon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alarcon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alarcon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alarcon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alarcon works at Alarcon Urology Center in Montebello, CA. View the full address on Dr. Alarcon’s profile.

    Dr. Alarcon has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alarcon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Alarcon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alarcon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alarcon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alarcon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

